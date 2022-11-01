Two killed during the Hori Habba bull races in Shivamogga

Two people were killed on Sunday during the annual Hori Habba bull races in separate incidents in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, police said on Monday.

The organisers had proceeded with the events without approaching the local police for permission to conduct the bull races, officials familiar with the matter said.

The bull racing is a popular event that is organised after Diwali, and is hosted as part of Hori Habba.

In the first incident, Prashanth Kumar (36), a house painter was gored to death by a bull during a race event organised at Gama village in Shikaripur taluk of the district, said police.

He was watching the race when the bull came charging towards the spectators, said police. He fell down after being hit by the bovine, which later ran over him. He was taken to the McGann Hospital in Shivamogga after being given first aid at the general hospital in Shikaripur but he eventually succumbed to the injuries, said police.

In another incident, Aadi (20) was also gored to death by a bull at Jade village in Sorab taluk of the district. According to police, the bull gored him when people were heading back after the bull race.

Shivamogga superintendent of police Mithun Kumar GK said, “The police had no information about both incidents as the organisers had not taken permission to host the bull races”. He said they have launched a probe into the matter. “An investigation into the matter is underway,” the SP said.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday stated that the police will take necessary action. “It is a traditional sport. If there has been a death, they (the police) will verify it. Organisers should have taken necessary precautions. I will discuss the matter with the district police,” he said.