Two killed in blast at chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore

Bhopal/Sehore: Two people were killed in an explosion in a private chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ghaffar Khan, 62 and Rekha Thakur (36).

Locals informed the police about the explosion. The fire brigade and the police reached the spot and rescued the people stuck in the factory.

Sehore superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Awasthi said that the explosion may have happened due to a chemical reaction in the factory.

“The blast took place on Monday morning at a private factory located in Pachama Industrial area. After the explosion, a fire broke out on the premises. However, after a while the fire brigade arrived and brought the fire under control,” Awasthi said.

Ghaffar Khan was an employee in the factory while the woman was cleaning the premises. They were rescued and rushed to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the deaths and announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.