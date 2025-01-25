Two men allegedly open fire on Hindu Sena president’s car near Ajmer: Police

Jaipur: Two people allegedly fired at the car of Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, who had last year filed a petition demanding an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, said police officers familiar with the matter. Gupta was returning to Delhi from Ajmer in the early hours of Saturday. Hindu Sena National president Vishnu Gupta arrived in the city on Friday to attend the hearing of the Ajmer Dargah-related petition (ANI)

Ajmer superintendent of police (SP) Vandita Rana said, “The incident allegedly took place around 6 am on the Ajmer-Delhi expressway near Gangwana village. Prima facie, a bullet hole was found on the car. We have called an Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to examine the car and the surrounding areas. We are also checking the CCTV footage from the locality. However, Gupta is safe. We are questioning him and also searching for the culprits.”

Gupta had arrived in the city on Friday to attend the hearing of the Ajmer Dargah-related petition.

In September last year, Gupta had filed a petition in the Ajmer session court claiming that a Shiva temple exists beneath the mausoleum of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty in Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which, as per the ASI records, was established in 1236 AD

“He had complained of receiving several life threats earlier. Further investigation is underway,” said an officer familiar with the matter.

Gupta alleged that the attack was an attempt by a particular section of people who don’t want the truth about the Dargah to come to light. “They have given me several life threats earlier as well. But I am not scared. I will bring the truth about the Ajmer Dargah to light soon. No one can stop me,” he said.

Gupta further alleged, “My car was running on the highway this morning when a two-wheeler suddenly appeared and started firing at my car. I asked my driver to speed up. When I looked back through the window, I could see two people fleeing the spot. I immediately called the police.”