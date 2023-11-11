Two minors among three held for raping 17-year-old girl in Karnataka

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people, including two juveniles, who also recorded a video of the act and later blackmailed her with it, police said on Friday.

Police said the accused repeatedly blackmailed the girl with the video. (HT Archives)

All the accused -- a 21-year-old man and two minor boys -- have been arrested in connection with the November 4 incident in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, police said.

“Following a complaint by the parents of the minor girl we have registered a case and arrested all the three,” said B Shiva Kumar, the Madur town police inspector.

According to Kumar, the main accused, a 17-year-old boy, reportedly befriended the girl, a second-year PUC student, during the Mysuru Dasara celebration. “After staying in touch with her for a month, he met the girl at the Maddur bus stand on November 4, where he allegedly gave her mango juice and then took her to a lodge in Shivapura where he allegedly raped her,” the police officer said. “The other two accused also allegedly raped her and filmed the incident.”

The accused later sent recorded video of the act to the girl to threaten her. “They repeatedly blackmailed the girl with the video. This prompted her to narrate her ordeal to her parents who then approached the police and filed a complaint,” Kumar said.

In the complaint filed in the Maddur police station on November 8, the parents said the 17-year-old accused, along with his associates, sexually assaulted their daughter. “The accused even circulated the act on social media,” the complaint said.

The details emerged when the parents handed over evidence, including a video depicting the assault on their daughter and a video message threatening harm if she spoke out about the incident. “The prime accused not only physically assaulted the girl but also instigated his two friends to engage in sexual misconduct,” Kumar said referring to the complaint.

The police officer said the accused warned the girl that she should come whenever they call her; otherwise, they would upload the video on social media. They also threatened her with harm if she disclosed the incident to anyone and abused her in the name of caste. “All three were booked under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, IPC sections 378 (rape), 323 (causing hurt), 324 (hurt with a weapon), 363 (kidnap), 366 (inducing a woman to compel marriage), 506 (threatening with life), and 504 (intentional insult), as well as Pocso Act,” the officer added.

The accused were produced before the Maddur JMFC court, and the investigation is going on, Kumar said.

