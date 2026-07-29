Two prosecutors assigned to fast-track court

Two prosecutors were assigned to the newly constituted fast-track court for deciding paper leak cases on Tuesday, a day after the first hearing was adjourned as prosecution did not show up.

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The Directorate of Prosecution assigned senior public prosecutor VK Pathak and public prosecutor Arjun Anand to handle the cases in the court.

On Monday, special judge Anu Grover Baliga was hearing the bail petitions of Dinesh and Vikas Biwal, two of the 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

The case was the first one to be assigned to the newly formed court.

In its order, the court had noted that no one appeared on behalf of the prosecution during the bail hearing and hence the matter was being adjourned to August 3 for further proceedings, while requesting the Directorate of Prosecution to assign a prosecutor to the court.

The Delhi High Court had last week designated the special fast-track court to exclusively hear criminal cases involving question paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations, days after the Centre announced a crackdown on examination-related offences.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a notification issued by registrar general Arun Bhardwaj, judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga was appointed to preside over the newly created fast-track court at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a notification issued by registrar general Arun Bhardwaj, judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga was appointed to preside over the newly created fast-track court at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex. {{/usCountry}}

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The court will exclusively try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences, the notification said.

The notification stated that the judicial officer will function under the administrative control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex. All pending cases registered under the 2024 Act and related offences will be transferred to the newly constituted court.

“Hon’ble Chief Justice of this Court has been pleased to make the following posting/transfer in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service with immediate effect: Ms Anu Grover Baliga, Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-25, (Specially Designated Fast Track Court), to try the offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences, Rouse Avenue Court Complex,” the notification had stated.

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It added that the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) would transfer all pending cases under the Act to the designated court.