...
...
Next Story

Two prosecutors assigned to fast-track court

Two prosecutors were assigned to the newly constituted fast-track court for deciding paper leak cases on Tuesday, a day after the first hearing was adjourned as prosecution did not show up

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 08:56:08 IST
By Arnabjit Sur, NEW DELHI
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Two prosecutors were assigned to the newly constituted fast-track court for deciding paper leak cases on Tuesday, a day after the first hearing was adjourned as prosecution did not show up.

HT Image
HT Image

The Directorate of Prosecution assigned senior public prosecutor VK Pathak and public prosecutor Arjun Anand to handle the cases in the court.

On Monday, special judge Anu Grover Baliga was hearing the bail petitions of Dinesh and Vikas Biwal, two of the 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

The case was the first one to be assigned to the newly formed court.

In its order, the court had noted that no one appeared on behalf of the prosecution during the bail hearing and hence the matter was being adjourned to August 3 for further proceedings, while requesting the Directorate of Prosecution to assign a prosecutor to the court.

The Delhi High Court had last week designated the special fast-track court to exclusively hear criminal cases involving question paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations, days after the Centre announced a crackdown on examination-related offences.

The court will exclusively try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences, the notification said.

The notification stated that the judicial officer will function under the administrative control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex. All pending cases registered under the 2024 Act and related offences will be transferred to the newly constituted court.

“Hon’ble Chief Justice of this Court has been pleased to make the following posting/transfer in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service with immediate effect: Ms Anu Grover Baliga, Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-25, (Specially Designated Fast Track Court), to try the offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences, Rouse Avenue Court Complex,” the notification had stated.

It added that the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) would transfer all pending cases under the Act to the designated court.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Home/India News/Two prosecutors assigned to fast-track court
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe