Aug 02, 2025
Two swept away at Juhu beach while making Instagram reel, one dies

Aug 02, 2025

The incident took place near Silver Beach, Juhu, as Rajkumar Subba was filming a reel of Vighnesh Devendram.

Mumbai : Two men, aged 20 and 22, who were shooting reels at Juhu beach, were swept away by high tide on Friday morning. While one was rescued in time, the other drowned, and his body washed ashore at night, said a police officer.

Two men swept away by high tide at Juhu while filming reels, 1 rescued(Representative image/HT Photo)
According to the police, the incident occurred near the Silver beach in Juhu when Rajkumar Govind Subba, 22, was recording a video of Vighnesh Murgesh Devendram, 20, for making a reel. Despite being warned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s lifeguards, Subba and Devendram went close to the sea, said a fire brigade officer.

Devendram, who was closer to the sea, was first carried into the waters by a huge wave, followed by Subba. “The lifeguards came running from 100 meters away, and rescued Subba but Devendram had already drowned by then,” the officer said.

The police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a search operation for Devendram.

The police paused the search operation late in the evening which was set to resume today morning.

Around 11 pm on Friday, Devendram’s body washed ashore, said Ravi Wadve, a BMC lifeguard on the Juhu beach, who was continuing his patrol.

