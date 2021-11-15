Two terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar’s Hyderpora: J&K police

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter between police and security forces, and terrorists in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

The encounter started at around 6.30pm and the tweet regarding the killing of the first terrorist came in at 6.35pm, while that of the second terrorist arrived at 8.25pm. “Further details shall follow,” the police added in its latest tweet.

This development comes following the arrest of two persons identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the recent attacks on civilians and police personnel in the Valley on November 12. Both terrorists hail from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town.

In a statement, the central agency said that as per preliminary probe, both accused are “terror associates” of different organisations and have been providing “logistical and material support” to terrorists. The NIA has so far arrested as many as 27 people in connection to the killing of at least 11 migrants and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

A spate of civilian killings has been plaguing the Valley since last month. To add to it, a constable named Tawseef Ahmad Wani (29) and salesman Ibrahim Khan were gunned down by terrorists on November 7 and 8, respectively.