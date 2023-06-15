Home / India News / UAE astronaut captures Cyclone Biparjoy from space, shares pictures

BySanskriti Falor
Jun 15, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and is expected to make landfall in the evening

One of the first two astronauts from United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sultan AlNeyadi took to Twitter to share pictures of Cyclone Biparjoy, which he captured from space.

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall between Keti Bandar Port in Sindh's Thatta district and Kutch district in India on Thursday. (Twitter/Sultan AlNeyadi)
Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall between Keti Bandar Port in Sindh's Thatta district and Kutch district in India on Thursday. (Twitter/Sultan AlNeyadi)

AlNeyadi, sharing magnificent pictures of the cyclone, wrote on Twitter, “As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station.”

The three pictures shared by AlNeyadi came a day after the UAE astronaut shared a video of Cyclone Biparjoy — which is set to make landfall between Keti Bandar Port in Sindh's Thatta district and Kutch district in India on Thursday.

In the 4-minute video, AlNeyadi showed the centre point of the cyclone and tried to show how far it stretched.

Sharing the video, AlNeyadi tweeted, “Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.🌩️🌀 Stay safe, everyone!”

Biparjoy is now a very severe cyclonic storm which erupted over the Arabian Sea and is approaching India and Pakistan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Biparjoy has ‘damaging potential’.

IMD Director General said on Thursday, “Biparjoy' is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high windspeed expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

