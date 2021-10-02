Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'UAE companies feel process to invest in India has become clean, honest, seamless': Piyush Goyal
india news

'UAE companies feel process to invest in India has become clean, honest, seamless': Piyush Goyal

Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Piyush Goyal said the investor told him that he had set up a big project in Lucknow and "had no problem at all, seamless implementation".(ANI)
ANI | , Dubai

Noting that companies in the UAE now feel that the process to invest in India has become seamless and clean, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that they appreciate the mindset of the political leadership and are looking to engage in a much bigger way.

The minister, who earlier in the day co-chaired a meeting of UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force, said investors in UAE had conveyed that they do not have to worry about extraneous considerations while doing business in India.

"I am gratified to see the confidence that the UAE government and investors have in the political leadership in India, the confidence they have in PM Modi's approach to problem-solving, approach to promoting country and approach to systemic resolution and policy-driven resolution of issues that come up in a very transparent and honest manner," he said.

"Two-three big investors whom I met deeply appreciated the fact that now doing business in India is clean and honest. They said that now they don't have to worry about extraneous considerations. That is the biggest attraction, they said. One company said I want to invest in 25 locations in India to set up operations. I asked how do you find it when you are working in India. He said that the best part of working it is absolutely clean," the minister said.

RELATED STORIES

Goyal said the investor told him that he had set up a big project in Lucknow and "had no problem at all, seamless implementation".

The minister said investors in India have a lot of positivity about the country's future.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the investors in India who have let bygone be bygones but have a lot of positivity about the future. They have appreciated the role of bureaucracy in India, whose mindset has also changed significantly," he said.

"Many investors spoke about at dinner last night and during my bilaterals. This new India that they are seeing I think is a source of inspiration for them to look at engaging with India in a much bigger way," he added.

The ninth meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments on Saturday discussed ongoing efforts to amend the longstanding Bilateral Investment Treaty and noted the importance of concluding the negotiation process as soon as possible.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Senior officials representing government authorities and various investment entities from both countries took part in the meeting.

Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
piyush goyal uae
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delimitation panel seeks feedback of top J&K officials

Political circles abuzz after Munde skips Fadnavis’s Marathwada tour

We are united despite our diversity: RSS chief Bhagwat in Jammu

Paris rulebook, finance goal to top agenda at cop 26: Bhupender Yadav
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP