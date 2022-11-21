UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan begins 2-day India visit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday began a two-day visit to India for consultations on bilateral ties, and regional and global issues.

He is accompanied by a senior-level delegation for the official visit, and will hold talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“The visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest,” the external affairs ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE on June 28 and met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Jaishankar visited the UAE from October31- September 2 to co-chair a Joint Commission Meeting and the Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah.

The UAE is a key energy supplier and one of India’s most important strategic partners in West Asia. The UAE is also home to more than three million Indians, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in the region.

