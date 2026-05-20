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UAPA bail: Delhi Police seek larger SC bench consideration over differing views

A May 18 judgment held that bail remains the rule and jail the exception, and that the presumption of innocence must govern courts when considering bail under UAPA

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:11 am IST
By Abraham Thomas
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The Delhi Police on Tuesday cited differing views of Supreme Court benches on bail under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and argued that the matter requires a larger bench’s consideration.

Section 43D(5) of the UAPA imposes stringent restrictions on bail. (HT PHOTO)

Additional solicitor general SV Raju, who appeared before a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale in the bail pleas of the 2020 Delhi riots accused Tasleem Ahmed and Abdul Khalid Saifi, referred to the May 18 remarks of a two-judge bench expressing disagreement with the January 5 decision of the court denying bail to Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Justice Aravind Kumar headed the bench that denied bail to Khalid and Imam.

Raju said that the May 18 judgment in a separate case held that bail remains the rule and jail the exception, and that the presumption of innocence must govern courts when considering bail under UAPA. Raju argued that the presumption of innocence takes a back seat in special statutes such as the anti-terror law UAPA.

It raised doubts about the manner in which the January 5 judgment interpreted a 2021 three-judge bench order in the KA Najeeb case, which deprecated pre-trial detention. The May 18 order held that the three-judge bench decision binds all courts, including benches of lesser strength in the Supreme Court.

Khalid’s review petition against bail denial was dismissed on April 16. He is yet to file a curative petition. Imam has not filed a review petition.

 
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