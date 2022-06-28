‘Horrifying’: Leaders across parties seek strict action in Udaipur murder case, appeal for peace

The brutal murder of a youth in Udaipur on Tuesday after he reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma was condemned by political leaders across party lines, with all of them calling for the strictest punishment for the accused.

While appealing for peace and promising stringent punishment, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said both the accused have been arrested from Rajsamand. “The investigation in this case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme. By ensuring speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in the court,” he said. He had earlier urged citizens to not share the video of the daylight killing in the Maldas street area of Udaipur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said those who spread terror should be severely punished. “I am deeply shocked by the heinous murder in Udaipur. Brutalism in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those who spread terror due to this cruelty should be punished immediately,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. He further made an appeal for peace and maintaining brotherhood, saying that “we all need to defeat hate together”.

AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the murder 'horrifying and gruesome', demanding severe punishment of the killers.

"The Udaipur incident is very horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilised society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be punished severely," Kejriwal said.

Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called for harsh punishment of the accused. "The horrible incident in Udaipur cannot be condemned strongly enough... the culprits should get the harshest possible punishment. Those who want to spread hatred and violence in India in the name of religion are fatal for our country and society. Together we have to strengthen efforts for peace and non-violence," Vadra wrote.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “This is straight forward murder & has no place in a civilised society. The authorities must investigate & prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Condemning the ‘barbaric act of violence’ in Udaipur, Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti said,“Like cow vigilantes, these two fanatics have taken the cover of religion to commit & justify a gruesome crime. Exemplary punishment should be given so as to send a message to all the fanatics regardless of their religion.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said no one should take the law in their own hands; rule of law must be upheld. Calling for strict action, he tweeted, “I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law into their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes the strictest possible action.”

Sachin Pilot, Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Tonk, called the incident a ruthless and heart-wrenching murder. “The perpetrators of this inhuman act should be punished severely,” he said in a tweet.

Calling for immediate punishment, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “Religious fundamentalism not only makes any community blind but also takes away their power of thinking and one fanaticism nurtures another fanaticism. The monsters should be punished immediately. Let us all together rebuild the egalitarian tolerant country of Bapu-Baba Saheb.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister of the state Vasundhara Raje blamed the Ashok Gehlot-led government for the murder. The BJP leader tweeted, “The brutal murder of an innocent youth in broad daylight has become clear that the criminals are fearless due under thrule of the satte government, and a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state. The criminals are so fearless in the state that they are giving violent statements about the Prime Minister.”

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote, “BEHEADED for a social media post? If they get away, it’s the death of our country!”

