 Udaipur tense after student allegedly stabbed by classmate | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Udaipur tense after student allegedly stabbed by classmate

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2024 08:12 PM IST

A class 10 student in Udaipur was stabbed on his thighs by his classmate, the district collector said.

Udaipur is tensed after a class 10 student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate at a government school in the Rajasthan city.

Udaipur district collector Arvind Poswal told ANI,"This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was immediately taken to the hospital."

“I have met the child, his condition is stable now,”...Police are investigating the reason behind the incident...I would like to appeal the public to not to pay attention to any kind of rumours or false information...The person who attacked with a knife has been arrested, his father has also been arrested.”

“We are investigating if any other person or child is involved in this incident. No culprit will be spared...I would appeal that if anyone receives any info or forwards from WhatsApp, please verify it first with the administration, because there might be people who will try to spoil the atmosphere. It is our duty to maintain peace in the city,” the district collector added.

Heavy police deployment has been put in place across Udaipur. (ANI)
Heavy police deployment has been put in place across Udaipur. (ANI)

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Udaipur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal told PTI.

51 detained for communal clashes in Jodhpur


In June this year, Jodhpur in the state witnessed communal clashes  over the installation of two new gates at an Eidgah near Rajaram Circle. According to the police, 51 people were detained in connection with the violence.

Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav had told PTI that the clash began over the construction of a gate in the backside of an eidgah near Rajaram Circle in Soorsagar. The tension escalated and some people pelted stones, injuring two police officers. The residents of the locality opposed the construction of the gate on the backside of the eidgah saying that it would increase the movement of people in that area.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Udaipur tense after student allegedly stabbed by classmate
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On