Udaipur tense after student allegedly stabbed by classmate

Udaipur is tensed after a class 10 student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate at a government school in the Rajasthan city.



Udaipur district collector Arvind Poswal told ANI,"This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep and the child was immediately taken to the hospital."



“I have met the child, his condition is stable now,”...Police are investigating the reason behind the incident...I would like to appeal the public to not to pay attention to any kind of rumours or false information...The person who attacked with a knife has been arrested, his father has also been arrested.”



“We are investigating if any other person or child is involved in this incident. No culprit will be spared...I would appeal that if anyone receives any info or forwards from WhatsApp, please verify it first with the administration, because there might be people who will try to spoil the atmosphere. It is our duty to maintain peace in the city,” the district collector added. Heavy police deployment has been put in place across Udaipur. (ANI)

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Udaipur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal told PTI.

51 detained for communal clashes in Jodhpur



In June this year, Jodhpur in the state witnessed communal clashes over the installation of two new gates at an Eidgah near Rajaram Circle. According to the police, 51 people were detained in connection with the violence.



Jodhpur West DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav had told PTI that the clash began over the construction of a gate in the backside of an eidgah near Rajaram Circle in Soorsagar. The tension escalated and some people pelted stones, injuring two police officers. The residents of the locality opposed the construction of the gate on the backside of the eidgah saying that it would increase the movement of people in that area.



(With PTI inputs)