Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP over Ram temple donation row, MP defections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched an attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “stealing MPs” and “donations of Ram temple at Ayodhya”.

Thackeray began on his three-day tour on Friday to Lok Sabha constituencies of defected MPs from Yavatmal. (ANI Photo)

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“Earlier they used to steal MPs and MLAs of the opposition. Now they have stolen the money meant for the Ram Temple,” he said.

He began on his three-day tour on Friday to Lok Sabha constituencies of defected MPs from Yavatmal, a constituency represented by defected MP Sanjay Deshmukh. Thackeray accused Deshmukh of betraying the mandate after getting elected against BJP led alliance.

“Changing parties after getting elected has become a business now. These are traitors. They won the election by defeating candidates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later switched sides. Not just the traitors but the BJP too is answerable for this.” he said.

Also Read:Shiv Sena UBT crisis highlights: Fresh setback for Uddhav as 3 UBT legislators skip key meeting hours after MP exodus

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that lord Ram has been politically captured by the BJP and announced that his party would soon launch a campaign to “free lord Ram” from the ruling party. “Lord Ram is in the prison of BJP. We need BJP-mukta Ram, and party will soon launch movement for it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that lord Ram has been politically captured by the BJP and announced that his party would soon launch a campaign to “free lord Ram” from the ruling party. “Lord Ram is in the prison of BJP. We need BJP-mukta Ram, and party will soon launch movement for it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thackeray said the organisation remained strong due to the loyalty of the party workers at grassroots. He also apologised for selecting wrong man - Sanjay Deshmukh for Lok Saba election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thackeray said the organisation remained strong due to the loyalty of the party workers at grassroots. He also apologised for selecting wrong man - Sanjay Deshmukh for Lok Saba election. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As long as Shiv Sainiks stand with me, nobody can finish Thackeray and Shiv Sena. I will not give up, I will fight,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As long as Shiv Sainiks stand with me, nobody can finish Thackeray and Shiv Sena. I will not give up, I will fight,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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