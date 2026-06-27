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Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP over Ram temple donation row, MP defections

He alleged that lord Ram has been politically captured by the BJP and announced that his party would soon launch a campaign to “free lord Ram”

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 03:11 pm IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched an attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “stealing MPs” and “donations of Ram temple at Ayodhya”.

Thackeray began on his three-day tour on Friday to Lok Sabha constituencies of defected MPs from Yavatmal. (ANI Photo)

“Earlier they used to steal MPs and MLAs of the opposition. Now they have stolen the money meant for the Ram Temple,” he said.

He began on his three-day tour on Friday to Lok Sabha constituencies of defected MPs from Yavatmal, a constituency represented by defected MP Sanjay Deshmukh. Thackeray accused Deshmukh of betraying the mandate after getting elected against BJP led alliance.

“Changing parties after getting elected has become a business now. These are traitors. They won the election by defeating candidates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later switched sides. Not just the traitors but the BJP too is answerable for this.” he said.

Also Read:Shiv Sena UBT crisis highlights: Fresh setback for Uddhav as 3 UBT legislators skip key meeting hours after MP exodus

 
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