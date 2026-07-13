Uddhav Thackeray backs Cockroach Janta Party protest, drops a message for Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced his full support for the protests led by activist Sonam Wangchuk and youth activist Abhijeet Dipke against the alleged NEET paper leaks. He also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to support and participate in the protests in Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray backs Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk's, asks Rahul Gandhi to join. (PTI/HT file)

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Thackeray said his party would back the agitation in Maharashtra and appealed to political parties across the country to organise similar protests in their respective states.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray said repeated examination paper leaks, including the NEET controversy, have put the future of lakhs of students at risk.

He said everyone should support Wangchuk and Dipke, irrespective of political affiliation, and take up the issue in their respective states.

"Why is the government not seeking the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?" Thackeray asked.

"Our party fully supports Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke. This is not a political issue but a fight to save the future of the country's youth. Everyone, irrespective of political affiliation, should support their movement and organise similar protests in their respective states," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Uddhav Thackeray said he may travel to Delhi on July 20 to visit the protest site and assured that Shiv Sena (UBT) would stage protests in Maharashtra in solidarity with the agitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uddhav Thackeray said he may travel to Delhi on July 20 to visit the protest site and assured that Shiv Sena (UBT) would stage protests in Maharashtra in solidarity with the agitation. {{/usCountry}}

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He also appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying the country needs him.