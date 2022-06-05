Uddhav Thackeray on Kashmiri Pandits, J&K civilian attacks: Won't leave in lurch

Maharashtra stands “firmly” behind the Kashmiri Pandits, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday amid a spate in the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, as he raised concerns about the targeted attacks. "We will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, we will not leave them in the lurch. As Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister, I can only promise that Maharashtra will stand firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits in these difficult times," his office quoted the chief minister as saying in a statement.

Hitting out the BJP, a former ally, the Sena leader further said that the community was promised a “homecoming” but they have only faced violence. “Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of ‘ghar vapasi’ (resettlement in the Valley), but they are being targeted and killed. The exodus of Pandits is shocking," he underlined, news agency PTI reported.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a rise in civilian attacks over the past few months - 13 people have been gunned down by terrorists in three months. Many from the community have been reportedly leaving the Valley with their families.

On Friday, the central government had a high-level meeting with top officials. At the meeting, union home minister Amit Shah with Ajit Doval, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, army chief General Manoj Pande, J&K police chief Dilbag Singh in attendance discussed the Amarnath Yatra too, which begins June 30.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, the chief minister's son, also expressed concern over the Jammu and Kashmir targeted killings. "The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning. It’s unfortunate that the situation is arising again and again... We expect the government of India to take strong measures to ensure their protection," he told reporters on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray - in 1995 - had ensured a “quota in educational institutes in the state for the children of Kashmiri Pandits,” the chief minister said on Saturday, adding: "Our government is in touch with Kashmiri Pandit leaders and will do everything it can for their protection.”

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

