Budgam emerges as epicentre of targeted killings in Kashmir

Central Kashmir’s Budgam district has turned into a fresh hotspot of terror activities, posing a tough challenge before the security forces, especially in the backdrop of series of targeted killings.

Since March this year, there have been five targeted killings in Budgam that borders Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla districts.

Officials privy to security details said due to the attacks, it was evident that several terror modules were active in the district. “We have seen that militants, after targeting people in Budgam, flee towards south Kashmir. Those who killed Amreen Bhat were neutralised in Pulwama, which is an indication that besides local militants, terrorists from south Kashmir are also operating in Budgam district,” an officer said.

On Thursday, a migrant labourer was killed while another was injured after militants opened fire at them in Budgam.

On May 25, unidentified gunmen had shot TV artiste Amreen dead at her house in Hashroo Budgam. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in attack. The police have claimed that militants responsible for killing the artiste were eliminated in Pulwama within 24 hours.

On May 12, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat was killed inside Chadoora tehsil office in Budgam. The police had said that those responsible for Bhat’s murder were gunned down in Bandipore forests.

On March 21, a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, was also killed in Budgam. Two weeks before that, a territorial army soldier, Sameer Ahmad Malla, was abducted from Lokipora and later his body was found in an orchard in Budgam. Malla was posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI).

Official sources said two top commanders -- Yousuf Kantroo and Abbas Sheikh -- who were killed in encounters had managed to create a militant network in Budgam.

“Budgam is a very sensitive district and if militancy goes up here, it will also have an impact on Srinagar. So security officials should pay special attention to Budgam,” a former police officer who had served in the district said, while seeking anonymity.