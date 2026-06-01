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UDF govt’s proposal for menstrual leave in school stirs criticism

BJP and IUML leaders criticized Kerala's proposal for menstrual leave for schoolgirls, raising concerns about privacy and suggesting alternative support.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
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Prominent women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) criticised the UDF government’s proposal to grant up to three days of menstrual leave a month for schoolgirls.

UDF govt’s proposal for menstrual leave in school stirs criticism

The idea was mooted by the state government during the Governor’s policy address in the Kerala assembly last week.

BJP councillor and ex-DGP R Sreelekha, in a social media post on Saturday, raised concerns about whether the proposal, aimed at helping the schoolgirls, would end up invading their privacy.

“If girls stay away from classes every month, family members, schools and others may come to know when a particular child is menstruating. Is this menstrual dignity?” she asked in a Facebook post.

The Sasthamangalam councillor said she never skipped classes or even physically demanding parades of the police force due to menstruation.

The ex-DGP, instead of menstrual leave, recommended providing clean toilets for girls in schools, sanitary napkin vending machines and access to pain-relieving medication.

 
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