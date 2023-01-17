Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off Jallikattu in Madurai day after two deaths

Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ in Madurai’s Alanganallur on Tuesday. Stalin first offered prayers to the bull and administered an oath to the bull tamers before kickstarting the event. District collector Aneesh Sekhar told news agency ANI that security arrangements have been arranged for the smooth and safe conduct of Jallikattu after two persons, including a bull tamer, were killed in separate Jallikattu events on Monday.

But bull-taming enthusiasts entered the third day of Pongal (the state harvest festival) celebrations with renewed vigour. At least 26 people were left injured on Monday.

Aravind Raj, 26, who tamed nine bulls in three rounds at the Palamedu event, suffered grave injuries after he was gored in the abdomen by one of the animals, a police official said. He was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where he was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, in Tiruchirappalli district, a 25-year-old spectator, M Aravindh, who was enjoying the sport at Suriyur village, succumbed after being attacked by a bull.

Chief minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of Aravind Raj and M Aravindh.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and friends. I have ordered ₹3 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of the two deceased," the CM said.

Nearly 9,700 bulls have been registered by their owners and approximately 5,400 'tamers' have signed up for events in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur in Madurai, reported ANI.

At least 75 people were left injured during the year's first Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram held on Sunday. At least 737 bulls and 257 tamers took part in the event at Avaniyapuram.

Known as 'eru thazhuvuthal' or 'mancuvirattu' - Jallikattu is a traditional event of Tamil Nadu which has courted multiple controversies due to debates over animal cruelty and public safety involved in its celebration.

