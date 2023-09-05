In letter to CJI Chandrachud, eminent citizens demand action against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Amid a massive political slugfest over Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remarks, a group of 262 eminent citizens, including former bureaucrats, judges and Army veterans, on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud urging him to take suo moto cognisance of the alleged hate speech made by the Tamil Nadu minister that, according to them, “could incite communal disharmony and sectarian violence”.

Tamil Nadu youth minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter seen by HT, the group cited the concerns lately expressed by the Supreme Court over the need to counter instances of hate speech. “Your lordship is aware of the importance of ‘Santana Dharma’ and the same cannot be understated…Not only did he make a hate speech but Udhayanidhi Stalin refused to apologise and rather justified himself.”

During a conference on Saturday, Udhayanidhi called to “eradicate” Sanatana Dharma – a set of religious duties practised in Hinduism and had equated it to “dengue and malaria”. As controversy over his remarks intensified, Udhayanidhi clarified that he did not call for any “genocide” as alleged by the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also reiterated his stance about “uprooting” Sanatana Dharma, which he said “divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

'Tamil Nadu govt undermining rule of law'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter further alleged that Udhayanidhi's “hate speech” struck at the core values of the Constitution of India and blamed the Tamil Nadu government for “undermining the rule of law” by not acting against the youth minister, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu’s actions run in the face of the Supreme Court judgement in cases directing the state governments to take suo moto action against any hate speech crime without waiting for any complaint, the letter read. Since the Tamil Nadu government has “gravely undermined or rather made a mockery of the rule of law, we urge the hon’ble Supreme Court to take the suo moto notice of contempt, ensuring accountability…,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail