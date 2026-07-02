A 42-year-old man from Malpe in Karnataka’s Udupi district was found dead in his hotel room in Goa’s Calangute on Tuesday night, following which the police registered a murder case.

Udupi man found dead in Goa hotel room, police register murder case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sandeep Saliyan was in Goa with three friends and were staying at a hotel in Calangute.

“He died in suspicious circumstances. We have registered a case of murder at the Calangute Police Station and are conducting a probe,” superintendent of police (North Goa) Harish Madkaikar said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Saliyan and his friends were at a casino in Calangute when he befriended another person, whose identity is yet to be established.

His friends began searching for him and found him later that night unconscious in his room.

“Some of his valuables were also found missing from his body,” a police officer said.

Saliyan was the former personal aide of BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj. He parted ways with Madhwaraj several years ago and was running a water sports business in Malpe, Udupi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A postmortem was conducted, but the report has reserved the cause of death pending further analysis of the viscera, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A postmortem was conducted, but the report has reserved the cause of death pending further analysis of the viscera, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We are trying to establish the identity of the person he befriended in Goa,” the officer added.