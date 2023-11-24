Udupi stalker planned murder for days: Probe

Bengaluru: The investigation into the murder of four people in a family, including an air hostess with international airlines, has revealed that the suspect in custody was driven by over-possessiveness and personal jealousy. The police also found that after committing the murder, he kept the knife back in the kitchen of his house, where he lives with his wife.

According to Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K, who provided details during a press conference, Praveen Chowgule was reportedly infatuated with his colleague, the air hostess, and turned violent after she stopped communicating with him.

The Superintendent explained, “During the course of their work, the suspect and the victim developed a friendship. The suspect in custody also provided assistance to the victim and even lent her his two-wheeler. However, their relationship soured in the past month, leading to animosity and ultimately, this tragic act.”

Chowgule, currently in police custody for 14 days, is alleged to have meticulously planned the crime. He strategically parked his car before a toll gate to avoid CCTV detection and attacked the victims—his colleague, Ainaz (21), her mother Haseena (46) and her two siblings Afnan (23) and Aseem (12) in Udupi’s Nejar on November 4.

Police said that following the gruesome act, the suspect fled to Mulki, then to his residence in Mangaluru, seeking medical treatment for an injured finger along the way. “After committing the crime, the accused used various modes of transport and reached Mulki. He went to his house in Mangaluru and also to the hospital for medical treatment of his injured finger,” said the SP.

According to the officer, the Chowgule had brought a knife from his house for the murder. “The accused used a knife to kill all four victims. After that, he took it back to his house and kept it back in the kitchen before escaping to Kuduchi near Belagavi with his wife,” said the officer.

The accused was associated with Pune city police earlier. As the present job in Air India Express gave him a higher salary, he changed his job. “The accused was on contractual post in Air India Express and if required we will investigate further on the background check done by the airlines,” he said.

Additional cases have been registered, and the police are taking comprehensive measures. Superintendent Arun K stated, “The mobile phone of the suspect in custody is in our custody, and we will extract data for further proceedings. We have completed the investigation and do not find any reason to keep him in custody for more days.”

In response to the victims’ family’s demands, the police are considering appointing a special public prosecutor and moving the case to a fast-track court.

Following the crime, The police are taking additional steps to enhance security, installing CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the city, the officer said.

The investigation is ongoing, with mobile phones of the victims to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Superintendent Arun K has recommended a reward of ₹1.5 lakh for the police team for their dedicated efforts in the investigation.