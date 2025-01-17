UGC bars 3 Raj universities from enrolling PhD students for 5 yrs

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday debarred three private universities in Rajasthan — OPJS University (Churu), Sunrise University (Alwar), and Singhania University (Jhunjhunu) — from offering PhD courses for next five years, with the first such move coming after the higher education institutions were found in violation of academic norms and compromising integrity of the research degree. The higher education regulator has informed its decision to the three Rajasthan universities and directed them to immediately discontinue enrolling PhD students. (HT PHOTO)

The decision to bar these three educational institutions from enrolling new PhD students from academic year 2025-26 to 2029-30 came after a UGC standing committee, found that the three Rajasthan-based universities did not follow provisions of UGC’s PhD regulations and also academic norms for award of PhD degrees, the commission said in a statement.

According to a notice issued by the UGC on Thursday, the committee had given opportunity to the three universities to explain their non-compliance with regulations, but their unsatisfactory responses prompted the panel to recommend barring them from enrolling PhD students for five years.

The higher education regulator has informed its decision to the three Rajasthan universities and directed them to immediately discontinue enrolling PhD students. In a statement, the UGC also advised prospective students and parents “not to take admission in PhD programme offered by these universities as their degrees shall not be treated recognised or valid for the purpose of higher education and employment”. “This is a strong message to all universities that maintaining rigorous academic standards is non-negotiable for UGC,” the statement added.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar in a statement said: “Universities should be committed to maintaining the highest standards in PhD programmes. UGC will take appropriate action against institutions that fail to follow UGC’s PhD regulations. We are also in the process of checking the quality of PhD programmes in a few other universities. If they are found to violate the PhD regulations, action will be taken against them too.”

He stressed the need to single out such “erring institutions” and prevent them from admitting PhD students. “We should ensure that the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education remain uncompromised,” Kumar added.

The three Rajasthan-based universities did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

Later in the day, Kumar, while talking to HT, confirmed that the UGC was evaluating the quality of PhD programmes at 30 other universities. “We randomly select universities across the country and ask them to provide all the details related to PhD admissions during the last five years. The details include everything from the admission process to the awarding of a degree. The committee checks several parameters on Phd courses to see whether the UGC Phd regulations were followed in letter and spirit and the decision is taken after a process,” Kumar added.

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in December last year on “private universities selling degrees”, Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar had said that the UGC had received complaints against 10 private universities through the Central Vigilance Commission alleging that they were selling fabricated PhD degrees. Jhunjhunu-based Singhania University and Om Prakash Jogender Singh (OPJS) University, Churu featured among the 10 universities that were listed in the response.