NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish ‘Equity Committees’ as part of its newly notified regulations, aimed at eradicating discrimination on campuses. UGC directs universities to establish equity committee to eradicate discrimination

Through its ‘Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026,’ notified on Tuesday, the UGC has asked universities, colleges and deemed-to-be universities to create an Equal Opportunity Centre with an Equity Committee to handle discrimination complaints and promote inclusion. The regulations seek to eradicate discrimination based on religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth and disability, and ensure “full equity and inclusion” in higher education.

According to the regulations, the Equity Committee will be constituted by the head of the institution and will be responsible for enquiring into complaints, recommending corrective action and safeguarding complainants from retaliation. Institutions must also run a round-the-clock “Equity Helpline” and maintain an online mechanism for reporting discrimination-related incidents.

The Equity Committee will be chaired by the head of the institution and include senior faculty members, a non-teaching staff member, civil society representatives, and student representatives, with the Equal Opportunity Centre coordinator acting as member secretary. It must ensure representation of OBCs, SCs, STs, persons with disabilities and women. Members will serve a two-year term, while student invitees will have a one-year tenure.

The UGC has warned that failure to comply with the new norms will invite stringent penalties. These include being barred from UGC schemes, degree programmes and online or distance learning courses, and even removal from the list of recognised higher education institutions. The UGC said it will closely monitor implementation, making the head of each institution accountable for ensuring that “no HEI shall permit or condone any form of discrimination” on its campus.

Earlier on February 27, 2025, the UGC had published the draft of the regulations after after the Supreme Court on January 3, 2025 directed the higher education regulator to notify within six weeks new regulations to combat caste-based discrimination and suicides in higher education institutions. The directive from the apex court came during the hearing of a 2019 petition filed by Radhika Vemula and Abeda Salim Tadvi, mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who died by suicide in 2016 and 2019, respectively over alleged caste-based discrimination. The next hearing of the petition is tentatively scheduled for January 15, 2026.

On September 15, 2025, the Supreme Court had directed the Commission to consider stakeholder suggestions on tackling caste-based discrimination and incorporate them into the final regulations within eight weeks.