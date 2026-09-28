Ujjain mosque demolition: MP HC disposes of pleas by Muslim side after 'settlement' with civic body

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday disposed of two appeals filed by the Muslim side regarding the removal of portions of Shahi Masjid to facilitate road widening for Kumbh Mela after petitioners stated that the matter is settled between them and the Ujjain civic body.

Workers demolish a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI)

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The Indore bench comprising Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Jai Kumar Pillai disposed of the petitioners' separate appeals after they stated that a settlement had been reached between them and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation regarding the removal of obstructions to the mosque.

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After hearing all parties, the bench said the appellants informed the court that the matter had been settled between them and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and that their writ appeals were disposed of in light of this settlement.

The bench also stated that the assurances provided by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation in its response and interim notice in the Shahi Masjid case would be binding on the civic body.

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{{^usCountry}} The Muslim side had challenged the September 9 order of a single bench of the High Court through two appeals. The court had dismissed two petitions filed against the order, upholding the Municipal Corporation's notice to remove obstructions to the Shahi Masjid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Muslim side had challenged the September 9 order of a single bench of the High Court through two appeals. The court had dismissed two petitions filed against the order, upholding the Municipal Corporation's notice to remove obstructions to the Shahi Masjid. {{/usCountry}}

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The Shahi Masjid in Ujjain is claimed to be approximately 100 years old.

Violence erupted earlier on Monday during the demolition of a portion of the mosque, with some people hurling stones and police responding by firing tear gas shells.