...
...
Next Story

Ujjain mosque demolition: MP HC disposes of pleas by Muslim side after 'settlement' with civic body

The bench said assurances provided by Ujjain Municipal Corporation in its response and interim notice in Shahi Masjid case would be binding on the civic body.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 22:16:53 IST
PTI |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday disposed of two appeals filed by the Muslim side regarding the removal of portions of Shahi Masjid to facilitate road widening for Kumbh Mela after petitioners stated that the matter is settled between them and the Ujjain civic body.

Workers demolish a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI)
Workers demolish a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI)

The Indore bench comprising Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Jai Kumar Pillai disposed of the petitioners' separate appeals after they stated that a settlement had been reached between them and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation regarding the removal of obstructions to the mosque.

ALSO READ: 10 booked, 2,500 police deployed as Ujjain tense after mosque demolition drive

After hearing all parties, the bench said the appellants informed the court that the matter had been settled between them and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and that their writ appeals were disposed of in light of this settlement.

The bench also stated that the assurances provided by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation in its response and interim notice in the Shahi Masjid case would be binding on the civic body.

The Shahi Masjid in Ujjain is claimed to be approximately 100 years old.

Violence erupted earlier on Monday during the demolition of a portion of the mosque, with some people hurling stones and police responding by firing tear gas shells.

 
ujjain districtmosque
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Ujjain mosque demolition: MP HC disposes of pleas by Muslim side after 'settlement' with civic body
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks