Ujjain tense as mosque demolition triggers stone-pelting; 15 arrested

Fifteen people have been arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly attempting to disturb peace, following an altercation between protestors and police personnel during the demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project, police said.

Security personnel disperse protesters by firing tear gas shells following stone-pelting incidents during a protest against the proposed removal of a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening, in Ujjain (ANI)

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According to police, a crowd hurled stones at security personnel deployed for the demolition drive, leaving several policemen injured. The injured were administered primary treatment.

To bring the situation under control, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane charge to disperse the crowd. Later in the afternoon, a large number of Muslim women staged a protest at the site, demanding an immediate halt to the demolition drive.

Deep Dive Why is a portion of the Shahi Masjid being demolished in Ujjain? The demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid is taking place to facilitate a road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. What led to the unrest during the demolition of the Shahi Masjid? The unrest during the demolition was triggered by misinformation spread by social media influencers and local residents, leading to stone-pelting by protestors against police personnel. How is the Ujjain administration ensuring safety during the mosque demolition? The Ujjain administration has deployed around 2,500 police personnel for law and order maintenance and stated special attention will be paid to safety during the demolition process.

Also Read | Process to remove part of Ujjain masjid for road widening to continue on Tuesday: Panel member

“On Sunday night, the mosque committee had agreed to the demolition of a portion that constitutes less than 10% of the mosque premises. However, some social media influencers and local residents spread misinformation claiming that the entire mosque was being demolished,” said Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said a total of 20 people have been booked for stone-pelting and disturbing the peace, and 15 among them, including state AIMIM chief Mohsin Ali Khan, have been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a total of 20 people have been booked for stone-pelting and disturbing the peace, and 15 among them, including state AIMIM chief Mohsin Ali Khan, have been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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Ujjain collector Roshan Kumar said that only a small portion of the mosque structure was affected by the project.

“Fourteen religious structures are affected by the project, and 12 have already been removed with the cooperation of religious leaders,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the action related to the mosque.

The court observed that the Municipal Corporation could proceed in accordance with the Ujjain Development Plan and due legal process.

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