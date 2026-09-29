Ujjain tense as mosque demolition triggers stone-pelting; 15 arrested

Fifteen people have been arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly attempting to disturb peace, following an altercation between protestors and police personnel during the demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project, police said.
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According to police, a crowd hurled stones at security personnel deployed for the demolition drive, leaving several policemen injured. The injured were administered primary treatment.
To bring the situation under control, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane charge to disperse the crowd. Later in the afternoon, a large number of Muslim women staged a protest at the site, demanding an immediate halt to the demolition drive.
Deep Dive
Why is a portion of the Shahi Masjid being demolished in Ujjain?
The demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid is taking place to facilitate a road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain.
What led to the unrest during the demolition of the Shahi Masjid?
The unrest during the demolition was triggered by misinformation spread by social media influencers and local residents, leading to stone-pelting by protestors against police personnel.
How is the Ujjain administration ensuring safety during the mosque demolition?
The Ujjain administration has deployed around 2,500 police personnel for law and order maintenance and stated special attention will be paid to safety during the demolition process.
“On Sunday night, the mosque committee had agreed to the demolition of a portion that constitutes less than 10% of the mosque premises. However, some social media influencers and local residents spread misinformation claiming that the entire mosque was being demolished,” said Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma.
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Police said a total of 20 people have been booked for stone-pelting and disturbing the peace, and 15 among them, including state AIMIM chief Mohsin Ali Khan, have been arrested.
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Police said a total of 20 people have been booked for stone-pelting and disturbing the peace, and 15 among them, including state AIMIM chief Mohsin Ali Khan, have been arrested.
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Ujjain collector Roshan Kumar said that only a small portion of the mosque structure was affected by the project.
“Fourteen religious structures are affected by the project, and 12 have already been removed with the cooperation of religious leaders,” Kumar said.
Meanwhile, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the action related to the mosque.
The court observed that the Municipal Corporation could proceed in accordance with the Ujjain Development Plan and due legal process.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
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Home/India News/Ujjain tense as mosque demolition triggers stone-pelting; 15 arrested
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