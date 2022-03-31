UK diplomat speaks in Hindi at Queen’s birthday party: 'Aajkal Ukraine mein…'

British diplomat flaunted his Hindi speaking skills at The Queen’s Birthday Party organised at the British High Commission on Wednesday night. Speaking at the event, the British high commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said that the last year was quite difficult due to the coronavirus disease and nowadays Ukraine is facing difficulty due to Russia.

“Namaskar, main aur meri patni dono bahut khush hain ki aaj yahan iss baar sab log hain. Pichhle saal kaafi mushkil tha Covid ke wajah se. Aajkal Ukraine mein bahut mushkil hai Russia ke wajah se. Lekin aaj hum log saath hain. (Hello, I and my wife, both are elated that this time everyone is here. Last year was quite difficult due to Covid. Nowadays it is difficult in Ukraine due to Russia. But today were are together),” Ellis told the gathering.

The British diplomat then switched to English, saying it was the extent of his Hindi. Ellis added that his Hindi teacher was present at the event but “probably hiding with embarrassment.”

“Guruji, my apologies.”

The party was held ahead of the talks between UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Ellis indicated that talks may include the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"I don't want to comment on specific issues regarding Ukraine. What I would say is that the principles of UN Charter are important to us all. That is exactly what our Foreign Secretary will be talking with Jaishankar on March 31," news agency ANI quoted Ellis as saying.

Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Ayog, was also present at Queen Elizabeth II's birthday party. Kant said that "We've had long, historic relations with Britain but we've very vibrant relations in world of trade, investment, climate change, sustainability and many areas of growth and partnership."

"We have a very vibrant, dynamic and very energetic relationship that is going to grow and expand in the years to come even further," he added.