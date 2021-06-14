UK PM upset he couldn't welcome PM Modi at G7 Summit: India

UK's Boris Johnson was disappointed at not being able to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person at the G7 summit, the ministry of external affairs has said. During an MEA briefing on Sunday, additional secretary (Economic Relations) P Harish said that PM Narendra Modi attended the G7 summit virtually. “The UK conveyed to us that while PM Boris Johnson was disappointed at not being able to welcome PM Modi in person at the summit. He was understanding and supportive of his decision," Harish said, reported news agency ANI.

PM Modi attended the outreach sessions at the G7 summit virtually from India where he made a pitch for a coordinated global response against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and future pandemics with the mantra of “One earth, one health”. PM Modi also sought support for the proposal, initiated by India and South Africa, at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines and technologies.

UK PM Boris Johnson hoped the Group of Seven summit would showcase British leadership on crucial issues, including action to cut carbon emissions and commitments to help vaccinate the world and bring the Covid-19 pandemic to an end.

Boris Johnson invited PM Modi to attend the outreach component of the G7 Summit being held in Cornwall in the UK from June 11-13 (guest countries' component starts on June 12) along with Australia, Republic of Korea and South Africa.

G7 nations comprise the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan. The UK holds the presidency for G7 Leaders’ Summit 2021 and has invited India, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, as guest countries.

The three-day summit concluded on Sunday as G7 leaders adopted US President Joe Biden’s ‘build back better’ mantra, vowing to end coronavirus pandemic and combat climate change.