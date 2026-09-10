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UK tech glitch leads to 2,000+ cancelled flights; 7 of 24 UK-bound flights from India cancelled

Delays ran into a second day on Wednesday as airlines rebooked passengers and repositioned aircraft left at the wrong airports.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 07:30:00 IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, NEW DELHI
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A technical failure in UK’s air traffic control system forced the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights over two days, disrupting operations at 15 airports including Heathrow and stranding passengers on Indian carriers’ London routes.

A passenger plane makes its landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 9, 2026. (REUTERS)
A passenger plane makes its landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 9, 2026. (REUTERS)

Delays ran into a second day on Wednesday as airlines rebooked passengers and repositioned aircraft left at the wrong airports.

On Wednesday, 291 flights — 120 departures and 171 arrivals — were cancelled at UK airports, about 5% of the 5,869 scheduled, aviation analytics company Cirium said. Cancellations on a normal day run between 1% and 2%. Tuesday was worse, with about 30.1% of 5,800 scheduled flights cancelled or not operated.

Deep Dive

What caused the cancellation of over 2,000 flights in the UK?

The cancellation of over 2,000 flights was caused by a technical failure in the UK's air traffic control system operated by NATS, specifically a problem in its flight processing system.

How did the UK air traffic glitch impact flights from India?

The glitch led to the cancellation of seven out of 24 scheduled flights from India to the UK, affecting airlines such as IndiGo and Air India, which had to divert and cancel multiple flights.

Why are airlines calling for the resignation of NATS' chief executive?

Airlines are calling for NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe's resignation following this incident, marking the second air traffic control breakdown under his leadership in three years, raising concerns about the reliability of the system.
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Seven of the 24 flights scheduled from India to the UK had been cancelled as of 4pm on Wednesday, Cirium said. IndiGo’s Mumbai-London service 6E001 was diverted to Amsterdam on Tuesday and its Delhi-London flight 6E003 to Paris; both were cancelled on Wednesday. Air India’s four London flights were diverted on Tuesday and cancelled the following day.

NATS, which operates the UK system, attributed the disruption to a problem in its flight processing system and said the original fault was resolved on Tuesday afternoon.

Airlines demanded that NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe consider resigning after the second air traffic breakdown in three years. Transport secretary Heidi Alexander met Rolfe on Wednesday and gave him a week to complete a full investigation. The government, which owns 49% of NATS, said Rolfe retains its confidence.

Rolfe apologised for the disruption but said the UK system remains among the world’s safest and most efficient.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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