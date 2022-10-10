Ukraine: Indian embassy in Kyiv issues advisory as Russia strikes hard

The Indian embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory for all Indian nationals living in war-torn Ukraine in the wake of Russia's intensified strikes on its east-European neighbour in the latest round of strikes leaving several dead and many killing at least and injuring over 60.

In its advisory, the embassy urged Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They are asked to strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities.

“They're requested to keep the Embassy informed about status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required,” the advisory further read.

The Ministry of External (MEA) issued a statement saying it is deeply concerned at the latest escalation of conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and civilian deaths.

The statement reiterated India's stand on the intensified war between Russia and Ukraine stating that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest.

“We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” the MEA said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that at least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded in Russian missile strikes across the country on Monday – the biggest and broadest since the early days of the conflict when Russia invaded its east-European neighbour in February.

