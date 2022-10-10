Home / India News / Ukraine: India calls for immediate halt to hostilities as war toll rises

Ukraine: India calls for immediate halt to hostilities as war toll rises

Updated on Oct 10, 2022 06:43 PM IST

A statement issued by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) in this regard reiterated India's stand on the intensified war between Russia and Ukraine stating that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
India on Monday said it is deeply concerned at the latest escalation of conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and civilian deaths.

“We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” the MEA said.

Also read | On deadly strikes in Ukraine, Putin doubles down on threat: ‘We'll respond’

“India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” the statement further read.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that at least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded in Russian missile strikes across the country on Monday – the biggest and broadest since the early days of the conflict when Russia invaded its east-European neighbour in Fen.

It said on the Telegram messaging app that four regions had no electricity following the attacks - Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil - and that the electricity supply had been partially disrupted in other parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sign out