Home / World News / On deadly strikes in Ukraine, Putin doubles down on threat: ‘We'll respond’

On deadly strikes in Ukraine, Putin doubles down on threat: ‘We'll respond’

world news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine’s energy, military and communications infrastructure, Vladimir Putin said.

Russia-Ukraine War: The Kerch bridge attack was a “terrorist attack", Vladimir Putin said.&nbsp;(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: The Kerch bridge attack was a “terrorist attack", Vladimir Putin said. (AFP)

As deadly Russian strikes hit multiple Ukrainian cities including Kyiv on Monday, president Vladimir Putin threatened “harsh response” to what he termed “terrorist attacks” against Russia after wave of strikes which were in response to an attack on the Kerch bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Russia launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine’s energy, military and communications infrastructure today in retaliation for the bridge attack, Vladimir Putin said blaming Ukraine for the Kerch bridge attack.

The Kerch bridge attack was a “terrorist attack aimed at the destruction of civil critical important infrastructure of Russia”, the Russian president said.

Read more: Moscow targets Kyiv site symbolising Russia-Ukraine friendship: Report

“If acts of terrorism continue against Russia, we will respond in a very harsh manner. The responses will be of the same scale as the threats to Russia. Nobody should have any doubts about this,” Putin said at a security council meeting.

The hours-long attack on Ukraine marked a sudden military escalation after the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea was attacked on Saturday.

Read more: 'We hope...': China says after 'many' die in missile strikes on Ukraine cities

At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, Associated Press reported.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces launched dozens of missiles against Ukraine and the targets were civilian areas and energy facilities in 10 cities. The general staff of the Ukraine armed forces said 75 missiles were fired against Ukrainian targets adding that 41 of them were neutralized by air defenses.

European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the attacks saying, “Such acts have no place in the 21st century". Borrell also pledged additional military support to Ukraine.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out