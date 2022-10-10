Home / World News / Dead, wounded from strikes across Ukraine; Russia wants to wipe us: Zelensky

Dead, wounded from strikes across Ukraine; Russia wants to wipe us: Zelensky

world news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:02 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded," Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen.
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen.
AFP |

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that people had been killed and injured following multiple strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the first bombardment on the capital for months.

Read more: Video: Ukraine's capital Kyiv, several cities rocked by blasts

"Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters," Zelensky said on social media, accusing Russia of wanting to "wipe us from the face of the Earth".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out