Dead, wounded from strikes across Ukraine; Russia wants to wipe us: Zelensky
Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: “Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded," Zelensky said.
AFP |
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that people had been killed and injured following multiple strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the first bombardment on the capital for months.
"Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters," Zelensky said on social media, accusing Russia of wanting to "wipe us from the face of the Earth".
