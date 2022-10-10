'We hope...': China says after 'many' die in missile strikes on Ukraine cities

China on Monday called for military de­-escalation in Ukraine after missile strikes on several Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv, killed at least eight people and injured 24. Described as 'revenge' strikes by invading Russian forces, these come a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia. "We hope the situation will de-escalate soon," Chinese ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a scheduled press briefing.

According to Rostyslav Smirnov, an advisor to the Ukrainian internal affairs ministry cited by the Associated Press, eight people were killed in just one strike on Kyiv. Reports by news agency Reuters said five people had died.

The explosions - there were at least five - hit Kyiv around 8.15 am local time (05.15 am GMT, 9.45 am IST). Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, "Several explosions in Shevchenkivskyi district (in the centre of the city)..."

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko tweeted a photo showing at least one explosion near the main building of the National University in central Kyiv.

Just minutes from my home. Just 20 minutes ago. What is #Russia trying to hit? The national university? The park? Or the playground? pic.twitter.com/311EHalGH6 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

Several other explosions were heard throughout the city, leading to fear of a major escalation of the months-long war.

AP said Kyiv residents were seen with blood on their clothes and hands, and an attack on Dnipro killed people at an industrial site on the city’s outskirts.

Another in Kharkiv - hit thrice - knocked out the electricity and water supply.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of 'trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth'. "They are trying to… destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attacks come a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia, leaving three people dead.

"The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services," Russian president Vladimir Putin said, calling it a 'terrorist act'.

The bridge is a major supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and a symbol of Russia's control of Crimea, the peninsula it 'annexed' in 2014.

With input from agencies

