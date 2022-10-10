Home / World News / Pics: Kyiv hit by missiles as several Ukraine cities come under Russian attack

Pics: Kyiv hit by missiles as several Ukraine cities come under Russian attack

world news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:13 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: At least 10 explosions were reported in Kyiv making the attack the most intense barrage on the city since February.

Russia-Ukraine War: Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Several blasts hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as well as other cities across the country including Odesa, Dnipro and Lviv on Monday, Reuters reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)

At least 10 explosions were reported in Kyiv making the attack the most intense barrage on the city since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

The strikes came after Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine’s secret services for an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea.

Russia-Ukraine War: A burnt car is seen after a Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A burnt car is seen after a Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)

“The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists!” Ukraine mayor Klitschko said earlier on Facebook.

Russia-Ukraine War: A burnt car is seen after a Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A burnt car is seen after a Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)

“The air alert, and therefore the threat, continues. I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,(AP)

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko said on Telegram that five civilians died and 12 were injured in Kyiv, Bloomberg reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out