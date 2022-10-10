Home / World News / Watch: Dramatic moment as journalist heads to shelter amid strikes in Kyiv

Watch: Dramatic moment as journalist heads to shelter amid strikes in Kyiv

world news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:54 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Hugo Bachega was delivering a news report when several explosions hit the city after months of relative calm.

ByMallika Soni

A BBC correspondent in Kyiv was seen on live camera heading to shelter with his camera crew as explosions rocked Ukraine's capital city on Monday.

Hugo Bachega was delivering a news report when several explosions hit the city after months of relative calm.

“Just over an hour later, after heading to shelter with his camera crew, the BBC re-established contact with Hugo,” the news organisation said.

Watch video here:

In the video widely shared on social media, the BBC correspondent Hugo Bachega can be seen reporting when he hears explosions. Following this the reporting was cut short.

Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities in the country. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from several areas in Kyiv.

Explosions also reported in the cities of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro and, Ternopil.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

