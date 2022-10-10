Home / World News / Moscow targets Kyiv site symbolising Russia-Ukraine friendship: Report

Moscow targets Kyiv site symbolising Russia-Ukraine friendship: Report

Updated on Oct 10, 2022 02:06 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The site includes a monument dedicated to the friendship between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
By Mallika Soni

As Russian strikes hit Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv on Monday, one such strike exploded into a fireball in a park near the government district where Ukraine's parliament and presidential office are located, New York Times reported.

The site- symbolic- includes a monument dedicated to the friendship between Russia and Ukraine and is called the People’s Friendship Arch. It was not clear if the arch was damaged, the report further said.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine to inflict the greatest possible losses among people. The strikes had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure, he said.

“They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system. The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine's top general said the country's forces shot down at least 41 missiles that were fired at Ukraine by Russia.

"This morning, 75 missiles were launched. 41 of them were neutralised by our air defence," General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war volodymyr zelensky
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war volodymyr zelensky + 1 more

