War: Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

Updated on Oct 25, 2022 09:09 PM IST

The Indian embassy in Kyiv added that some its nationals have already left the war-torn country following its earlier advisory issued on October 19.

Firefighters' de-mining squad from the Ukrainian emergency services prepare to scan for land mines and other unexploded ordinates to clear an area for electricians to access electricity power lines damaged by Russian strikes in order to repair them safely. (REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory on Tuesday for its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately by available means. It added that some Indians have already left Ukraine following its earlier advisory issued on October 19.

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19th Oct, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine capital said in a statement.

The embassy also shared a few numbers where Indians can contact for any assistance to travel to the border.

The October 19 advisory had also urged Indians to leave the country or not to travel to Ukraine in view of the deteriorating security situation and escalation of hostilities.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

ukraine war russia ukraine crisis ukraine + 1 more
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
