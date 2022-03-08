Despite pleas, safe passage of our students in Sumy didn't work out: India to UNSC

India’s ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti, said that despite the best efforts to convince both Russia and Ukraine, a safe corridor for stranded Indian students in Sumy could not be created.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MUST READ: Evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's Sumy underway - Report

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Tirumurti said India has demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians and its nationals from Ukraine.

“We are deeply concerned that despite our urgings to both sides, safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialise,” he said.

Live updates on Ukraine-Russia war

“It is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence,” the envoy told the UNSC.

“We have managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine,” the ambassador said, adding India has helped citizens from other countries in their evacuation from the war-torn nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said India has sent humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. and these include medicines, tents, water storage tanks, amongst other relief materials. “We're in the process of identifying other requirements and sending them,” he added.

Also read | Russia announces ceasefire plan, to open evacuation corridor from Ukraine cities

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tirumurti said India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities. Hours ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the leadership of Ukraine and Russia to reiterate India's call for an immediate ceasefire and the need for both parties to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

During his calls with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Modi also sought the support of both the leaders for evacuating hundreds of Indians stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy amid intense fighting in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)