India on why it abstained on Russia resolution: Who said what at UN meet

India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and urges for an "immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said at an emergency session of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) held over Russia's launch of offensive that has led to global horror and condemnation. Thousands have fled Ukraine in 48 hours, reports said, after the Kremlin launched the surprise attack despite global pressure.

India has been racing against time to bring back its citizens as the Ukraine airspace remains closed. "No solution can ever be arrived at at the cost of human lives. We are also deeply concerned about the welfare of the Indian community, including a large number of students, in Ukraine. The contemprary global order has been built on the UN charter, international law and respect for the sovereignity and territorial integrity of states. All members need to honour these principles and find a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes. However , daunting it may appear at this moment," TS Tirumurti told the United Nations as Russia vetoed the resolution to halt the offensive.

"It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain from the resolution," Tirumurti further said.

China and the UAE were among others who abstained the resolution co-written by the United States and Albania. Eleven nations voted in favour.

Russia's decision to veto came as no surprise as the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield was quoted as saying by news agency AFP: "Let me make one thing clear. Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people."

Moscow's increasing global isolation and China's abstaining - rather than using the veto power - were seen as achievements despite the immediate failure to stop the Russian troops in Ukraine with the resolution.

What also came as a surprise was Brazil's "yes". "A line has been crossed, and this council cannot remain silent," Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said at the emergency meeting at the UN, the third this week as Ukraine fights one of its toughest-ever batttles.

As the Kremlin fought against being cornered, Russian U.N. Ambassador said, "You have made Ukraine a pawn in your geopolitical game, with no concern whatsoever about the interests of the Ukrainian people. It (the resolution) is nothing other than yet another brutal, inhumane move in this Ukrainian chessboard."

China, which has been pressured to support countries amid the bid to isolate Moscow, said: "Russia's legitimate security aspirations should be given attention and addressed properly. Ukraine should become a bridge between east and west, not an outpost for confrontation among major powers."

(With inputs from AFP, PTI)

