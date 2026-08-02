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UKSSSC paper leak: ED attaches assets, alleges accused pocketed 95 lakh

The agency said its investigation found that the accused received around ₹95 lakh from candidates and attempted to project the proceeds as legitimate income.

Updated on: Aug 2, 2026, 10:56:35 IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Enforcement Directorate has attached movable and immovable properties worth 63.30 lakh in connection with the UKSSSC graduate-level examination paper leak case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Security personnel stand guard outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi. (HT File)
Security personnel stand guard outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi. (HT File)

Also Read: 'First of kind' vs 'showpiece amendment': Fiery paper leak bill debate in Parliament

According to ED, the attachment pertains to assets allegedly acquired by accused Hakam Singh Rawat using proceeds generated from the 2021 UKSSSC paper leak. The agency said its investigation found that Rawat received around 95 lakh from candidates and attempted to project the proceeds as legitimate income through bank deposits, agricultural income claims and income tax filings.

 
ukssscenforcement directorateprevention of money laundering act
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