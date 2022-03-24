Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Umar Khalid denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case
india news

Umar Khalid denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case

Former student of JNU, Umar Khalid was arrested on September 13 in 2020 under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)
Umar Khalid denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case(Pic: Hindustan Times)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid in connection with a case alleging a larger conspiracy in the Delhi riots of 2020. Additional sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat pronounced the order after the verdict was deferred several times earlier this month. The Karkardooma court had reserved the order on March 3. Then the order was to be pronounced on March 14 but got deferred for non-filing of written arguments by the lawyer of Umar Khalid. Then the matter was deferred till March 23 following the submission of additional notes by the Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad who contested that there are multiple chats and other evidence against Umar Khalid.

On a specific question asked by the court on Umar Khalid's speech at Amaravati in February 2020, the SSP submitted that the permission for his programme was rejected on February 11 by the Maharashtra Police. On February 12, the Welfare Party of India filed another application for the event mentioning six dignitaries but Umar Khalid's name was not there.

Umar Khalid was arrested on September 13 in 2020 under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Senior advocate Triddeo Pais appearing for Umar Khalid said the entire chargesheet against Umar Khalid is a fabrication and based on truncated video clips of Umar Khalid's speech shown by news channels.

During the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the northeastern part of Delhi witnessed massive clashes and violence in February 2020 in which 53 people were killed and over 700 were injured.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi riots umar khalid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP