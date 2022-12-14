UN reacts to India-China border clash in Tawang, calls for ‘de‑escalation’

The United Nations on Wednesday reacted to the recent face-off between the Indian and the China troops at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and called for “de-escalation”. Spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a press briefing said, “We also call to ensure that the tensions in that area (LAC, Tawang sector) do not grow”.

The Indian Army and China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) clashed along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, resulting in some injuries on both sides, the Army said in an official statement on Monday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday made a statement in both the houses of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In his address, Singh said no soldier died or no major injuries were reported in the clash. Hailing the bravery of soldiers, the defence minister underlined that the Army is prepared to face such incidents.

“On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing faceoff led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” Rajnath Singh said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, China said that the situation is “stable” on the Indian border, reported news agency AFP.

“As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall. The two sides maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels”, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.