‘UNSC not truly representative of contemporary world’: Indian envoy at UNSC

India's permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday briefed the UN Security Council (UNSC) on maintenance of international peace and security.

Highlighting that the UN charter is prescribed a “trigger mechanism for collective action” by the UN Security Council, Tirumurti said, “Action by the UNSC is not the first step, but the last, after exhausting all options.”

He said the principal of non-intrusion into domestic affairs of member states is a key aspect of the UNSC. “The challenge is to balance these important articles of faith when initiating action by the (UN Security) Council," the Indian envoy said.

Tirumurti spoke on the constraints of UNSC and the “structural inequality” in the security grouping.

“We have seen and continue to witness the distressing consequences of intervention made without allowing for mediation efforts, especially regional mediation efforts. We, therefore, need to draw the right lessons from history and calls for preventive diplomacy should be seen in these contexts," Tirumurti said during this address.

The Indian diplomat highlighted that some of the member nations have, in recent years, made efforts to bring thematic issues to be taken up by the UNSC by projecting them as peace and security issues. "While some of them are extremely important and timely, like, for example, the women, peace and security agenda, we should be equally careful that instead of reforming the other UN organs, we are arrogating to ourselves some of the responsibilities of the other organs.”

Tirumurti remarked that much of the problems relating to Security Council decisions stem from an important factor that it is not truly representative of the contemporary world.

The Indian diplomat quoted an excerpt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly last year, to highlight that "reforms in the responses, in the processes, and in the character of the United Nations is the need of the hour.”

“The world today is significantly different from 1945, and if the member states have to truly believe in the impartiality of the Security Council, it must take decisions based on certain impartial yardsticks,” Tirumurti said.

The Council has to be representative of current realities to be credible, legitimate and effective.

Consequently, when considering preventive diplomacy, either suo motu or through the reccommendation of the Secretary General, the member states have to be convinced that the decision taken by the Council is impartial and carefully considered, not just a political tool. Only then will preventive diplomacy be effective and even acceptable by all member states.

The UN has several principal organs which clearly defines roles and functions, issues of social and economic significance of the primarily the General Assembly and not of the Security Council.

We need to reform the other organs to make them more effective and promote cooperative functionalism between the principal organs of the UN.

The tendency to burden the UNSC with increasing number of global challenges premised on their perceived connection with threat to peace and security will be self-defeating.

The world continues to be confronted with peace and security challenges exacerbated with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Contemporary security challenges are not limited to territorial or political disputes but transcends physical or political boundary. To address new and emerging challenges we need coordinated and concerted actions across borders. In this strengthening partnerships and enhancing linkages between the UN and regional organisations are absolutely critical.

With their deep knowledge of local factors and complexities, regional and sub-regional organisations and uniquely placed to contribute to find better solutions to conflicts in their respective regions.

We are seeing situations where the Council's decisions are at variance with how regional groups decide.

Fourth, the continuing acts of terrorism and terrorist groups continue to pose serious challenges to maintenance of international peace and security.

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar urged the UNSC to have zero-tolerance to non-state terror actors and their sponsers. Equally important is to the end the stalemate and expidiously adopt a comprehensive convention on international terrorism.