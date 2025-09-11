Underground outfits call for shutdown over Modi’s expected visit to Manipur

Six banned underground outfits have called for a statewide shutdown and boycott of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Manipur over the weekend, even as top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders arrived in Imphal ahead of it. This will be his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. The expected visit will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. (ANI)

The Coordination Committee (CorCOM), comprising the banned underground outfits, called for a shutdown from 1pm Saturday until Modi leaves the state. In a statement on Wednesday, it alleged that there was no intention to resolve the crisis and that the visit was aimed at strengthening “proxy wars” and consolidating Delhi’s control.

CorCOM accused Modi of turning a blind eye to the violence and the killing of over 250 people and the displacement of 60,000. “Modi and his BJP government must take responsibility for the Manipur crisis....”

BJP leaders, including the party’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, arrived in Imphal on Wednesday ahead of the expected visit. They held a closed-door meeting of BJP leaders at the party’s state office. Twenty-nine lawmakers and former chief minister N Biren Singh attended the meeting. A second meeting with the allies was expected to focus on the party’s strategy and plans in Manipur.

Authorities were preparing for Modi to address two rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur, the flashpoints of the violence. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla met Kuki-Zo lawmakers in Churachandpur on Tuesday in the run-up to Modi’s possible September 13 visit. Two days earlier, he met Meitei legislators in Imphal.

Modi is expected to arrive in Manipur after visiting neighbouring Mizoram on Saturday and to address a largely Kuki-Zo gathering in Churachandpur on Saturday afternoon.

The ground for the rally was being prepared, and tents had been set up to accommodate over 200 internally displaced people. HT reported that the local authorities have been told that Modi will speak to the families for around half an hour. He is expected to address around 8,000-10,000 Kuki-Zo members at the ground. At least nine Kuki-Zo lawmakers are likely to be present.

In Imphal, preparations were on for Modi’s possible address at the historic Kangla Fort and to inaugurate virtually projects such as a new secretariat and the police headquarters.

The ethnic violence began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. It has since involved every community. Violence has continued sporadically, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February.