On Manish Sisodia row, AAP says it's unfortunate that Anurag Thakur is minister

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said he does not take Union minister Anurag Thakur's statements seriously as a war of words between the BJP and AAP broke out over the CBI raid in Manish Sisodia's residence early morning. "It is unfortunate that Anurag Thakur is a minister of the country who had said goli maaro. He is a 'goli maaro chhap' minister and you are asking me to comment on what he said. I don't take his comments seriously," Sanjay Singh said.

Linking the CBI raid with Manish Sisodia's praise in the New York Times, the AAP leader said, “Instead of being happy for Delhi model getting international recognition, PM Modi sent the CBI team to his residence.”

'Even if rightful...': What Congress said on CBI raid of Manish Sisodia's house

'It's not about liquor'

There should be no misgiving that the Centre wants to probe the excise policy, the AAP leader said adding that had that been the case, the raids should have been in Gujarat. "The only aim is to curb Kejriwal's popularity and block Delhi's health and education model," Sanjay Singh said. "They work like this only. 40 police officers were sent to catch Somnath Bharti's dog," he added.

As CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence, Anurag Thakur said the same day the CBI probe was recommended, the excise policy was withdrawn. “If there were no discrepancies, why was the policy withdrawn? It is the fear of the CBI that forces Arvind Kejriwal to speak on education,” he said.

"Corrupt people - no matter how much they try and wear a robe of honesty - still remain corrupt. And it’s not once that the AAP has been under the scanner for corruption. The agenda is simple - corruption at liquor shops in Delhi, and Manish Sisodia ji is accountable," the Union minister said.

”Please don’t think that people are fools. Please stop sending a message to the nation. Even when Satyendar Jain was arrested, you did not suspend him," he said.

