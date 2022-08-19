'Excise minister is excuse minister': BJP's Thakur on CBI searches, Sisodia

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday led the BJP’s charge against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia after searches were carried out at the deputy CM’s house and 20 other locations over the Delhi excise policy. Last month, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had sought an investigation by the central probe agency into the matter. This was followed by a political standoff between the BJP and the AAP and a counter allegation by Manish Sisodia that former LG Anil Baijal had taken a U-Turn when the policy was cleared last year.

On Friday, as the AAP and Sisodia suggested that they were “paying a price of honesty” amid the CBI searches, Anurag Thakur hit back saying that “excise minister has become excuse minister.”

“Corrupt people - no matter how much they try and wear a robe of honesty - still remain corrupt. And it’s not once that the AAP has been under scanner for corruption. The agenda is simple - corruption at liquor shops in Delhi, and Manish Sisodia ji is accountable.”

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Anurag Thakur further said that “when a CBI probe was recommended, the same day the excise policy was withdrawn.”

“If there were no discrepancies, why was the policy withdrawn? It is the fear of the CBI that forces Arvind Kejriwal to speak on education,” Thakur further said. “This is not Shiksha (education) but Sharaab (alcohol),” he said.

To Kejriwal, he said: ”Please don’t think that people are fools. Please stop sending a message to the nation. Even when Satyendar Jain was arrested, you did not suspend him.”

The policy - under scrutiny - was cleared last year. Manish Sisodia, who handles the excise department, has been facing allegations of corruption.

In a tweet, after the launch of searches, Sisodia tweeted: “We welcome CBI. We will cooperate fully in the probe so that the truth can come out soon. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for good education in the country.”

