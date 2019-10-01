Telangana man who did not want second daughter, drowns month-old baby

india

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly drowning his month-old daughter to death in a water tub in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem on Monday.

According to the police officials, the accused - Adabala Surya Teja was unhappy with his wife for giving birth to a girl child. The couple already has a one and a half-year-old daughter. Teja’s wife Akhila was staying with her parents in Regunta village of Charla block after the birth of the second daughter. Teja, who had stopped visiting his wife and her family after the birth of his second child, showed up on Monday night.

“In the early hours of Tuesday, Akhila noticed that her month-old baby was missing from the cradle, adjacent to her bed. She, along with her parents, searched for the baby. After some time, they noticed the body of the baby floating in the water in the tub in the backyard of their house,” Regunta inspector of police S Satyanarayana said.

When Akhila’s parents and other relatives questioned Teja, he gave incoherent answers. They thrashed him and handed him over to the police.

“On interrogation, he admitted to have drowned the baby in the water tub and killed her,” the inspector said.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

