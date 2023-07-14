Home / India News / Law Commission receives ‘overwhelming’ comments on UCC, allows 2 more weeks

ByHT News Desk
Jul 14, 2023 08:16 PM IST

The Law Commission has extended the deadline for public submissions on the Uniform Civil Code until July 28 due to overwhelming response.

The Law Commission has announced an extension to the deadline for public responses regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) until July 28. Earlier, on June 14, the law panel had invited responses from organizations and the general public concerning the UCC. The original one-month deadline for submitting responses expired on Friday, leading to the extension.

At the time the Constitution was being framed, there was a 150-year-long history of communities being governed by their personal laws. Realising that the overhaul of such structures was impossible in one go, the framers of the Constitution left UCC as an aspirational goal (Shutterstock)
"In view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders," the Law Commission said in an official statement.

Any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish comments on the UCC till July 28 on the commission's website, it said.

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates)

Friday, July 14, 2023
