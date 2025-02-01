Menu Explore
Union Budget 2025: Govt increases environment ministry budget by 9% to boost conservation efforts

PTI | , New Delhi
Feb 01, 2025 02:58 PM IST

Central govt has allotted ₹3,412.82 crore to the Union Environment Ministry in the 2025-26 Budget, an increase of 9 per cent from 3,125.96 crore in 2024-25.

The central government has allotted 3,412.82 crore to the Union Environment Ministry in the 2025-26 Union Budget, an increase of 9 per cent from 3,125.96 crore in 2024-25.

The Budget allocates more funds for ecosystem conservation, wildlife protection and expanding forest cover.

The National Mission for a Green India, which works to expand forest cover, protect existing forests and prevent wildfires, will receive 220 crore in 2025-26, an increase from 160 crore last year.

Funding for natural resource and ecosystem conservation has also gone up from 30 crore to 50 crore.

Under this component, the budget for biodiversity conservation has been nearly tripled -- from 3.5 crore to 10 crore.

The government has allocated 35 crore for conserving aquatic ecosystems, up from 23.5 crore in 2024-25.

Funding for Project Tiger and Project Elephant which focus on protecting these animals and their habitats has been increased from 245 crore to 290 crore.

