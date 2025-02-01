Union Budget 2025: Govt increases environment ministry budget by 9% to boost conservation efforts

The central government has allotted ₹3,412.82 crore to the Union Environment Ministry in the 2025-26 Union Budget, an increase of 9 per cent from 3,125.96 crore in 2024-25. Govt increases environment ministry budget by 9 pc to boost conservation efforts

The Budget allocates more funds for ecosystem conservation, wildlife protection and expanding forest cover.

The National Mission for a Green India, which works to expand forest cover, protect existing forests and prevent wildfires, will receive ₹220 crore in 2025-26, an increase from ₹160 crore last year.

Funding for natural resource and ecosystem conservation has also gone up from ₹30 crore to ₹50 crore.

Under this component, the budget for biodiversity conservation has been nearly tripled -- from ₹3.5 crore to ₹10 crore.

The government has allocated ₹35 crore for conserving aquatic ecosystems, up from ₹23.5 crore in 2024-25.

Funding for Project Tiger and Project Elephant which focus on protecting these animals and their habitats has been increased from ₹245 crore to ₹290 crore.